Four RNZAF C-130H Hercules Aircraft Sold To US Aerial Firefighting Company

The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) retired fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft has been sold to an American aerial firefighting company for $9 million.

(Photo/Supplied)

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has finalised a sale of the four remaining C-130H Hercules aircraft to Coulson Aviation (USA).

The aircraft will be prepared for flight and flown to Coulson’s Maintenance Base in Thermal, California by a commercial crew over the next few months.

Wayne Coulson, president and chief executive of Coulson Group, says they are looking forward to integrating these aircraft into their existing fleet of six C-130H Hercules.

“Coulson is honoured to acquire the NZDF’s four C-130H’s, solidifying Coulson’s position as the largest non-government C-130H operator worldwide.

“This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing world-class aerial firefighting solutions and expanding our operational capabilities globally. We look forward to continuing our mission of protecting communities and natural resources with these proven, versatile aircraft.”

(Photo/Supplied)

Following a substantial upgrade and conversion programme the aircraft will be deployed around the world as fire-fighting tankers.

Having served the NZDF for 60 years, the five-strong RNZAF fleet of Hercules clocked up more than 155,000 accident-free flying hours and nearly 100,000 landings at home and around the world.

The C-130H Hercules aircraft operated from Europe to the southwest Pacific, from Afghanistan to Antarctica. They left a legacy of providing support to New Zealanders and our neighbours in all kinds of environments.

One aircraft has already been delivered to the Air Force Museum in Christchurch where it will go on public display.

© Scoop Media

