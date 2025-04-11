Remembrance Army Cleans Up Ahead Of Anzac Day

On Sunday, 20th April 2025, the New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA) is holding a significant cleaning and restoration at Pokeno Cemetery in Auckland and Karori Cemetery in Wellington, in their ongoing mission to restore war graves across the nation.

Simon Strombom, Managing Director of the NZRA, says the events are part of a broader effort that has already seen the restoration of an estimated 230,000 service graves around the country.

"Over the last six years, we've tirelessly worked to clean, restore, and maintain graves spanning every major conflict involving New Zealanders.

“The working bee in Auckland and Wellington is a continuation of our efforts towards our goal of restoring all headstone of service people to be in top condition.

"Our vision is very clear — every service grave pristine, every service contribution remembered. We are committed to raising the standard of service graves and memorials to be the same or higher than those overseas.

The NZRA is the largest volunteer remembrance project and charity in New Zealand, despite this it faces significant challenges, particularly in securing financial support.

"We operate on a shoestring budget, with every cent from public donations directed back into our restoration projects.

“Despite these challenges, the organisation is still thriving thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and the support from sponsors including AMP, Bunnings, Resene, and Bio Shield.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The events are open to volunteers from all walks of life to join in on a day dedicated to respecting and preserving New Zealand's military heritage.

“This initiative also serves as a community-building opportunity, allowing people to connect through shared history and collective effort.”

Notes:

The NZRA's work is as crucial for today's New Zealanders as it is a tribute to those of the past. By locating, restoring, researching, recording, and sharing the graves and stories of those who served, the NZRA ensures that no service member faces the indignity of an unreadable grave or is forgotten by time.

In just a few years we have achieved:

Over 230,000 graves restored, at over 100,000 hours work

restored, at over 100,000 hours work Over 8,000 historical stories recorded taking over 5,000 hours work

historical stories recorded taking over 5,000 hours work Over 5,000 volunteers managed over four years across New Zealand

volunteers managed over four years across New Zealand 48 regional teams set up and managed

set up and managed Over 12,500 ceramic poppies placed on restored memorial graves to service personnel killed overseas

placed on restored memorial graves to service personnel killed overseas Working in 550 cemeteries and urupa across New Zealand

across New Zealand Restoration of war graves in 150 cemeteries completed

in 150 cemeteries completed 140 unmarked graves given headstones across New Zealand

given headstones across New Zealand 200 war memorials restored or built across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

