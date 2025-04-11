Mayor Kirton Welcomes Positive Response From Minister On Waimarino Wellness Centre

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton has welcomed a positive response from Minister of Health Hon Simeon Brown to his joint call with Waimarino Development Group co-chairwoman Honey Winter for urgent progress on the Waimarino Wellness Centre refurbishment project in Raetihi.

The Minister has acknowledged the vital role of the Waimarino Health Centre and committed to prioritising work on the Raetihi facility, saying:

“I acknowledge how vital the existing Waimarino Health Centre is for the people of Raetihi, and I am committed to ensuring the Ruapehu community have access to quality primary and community health care.

Health New Zealand acknowledges the time it has taken to finalise decisions on the future Waimarino Wellness Centre project with key stakeholders and is committed to work being progressed at pace.

While work on the new Wellness Centre project is accelerated, I have been assured that the existing facility is able to accommodate the health services currently provided to the local community.

I have asked Health NZ to prioritise this work, involving key stakeholders, and expect that they are doing everything possible to support a good outcome for the future health care needs for this community.”

Mayor Weston Kirton has welcomed a positive response from Minister of Health Hon Simeon Brown to calls on Health NZ | Te Whatu Ora to urgently prioritise the refurbishment of the Waimarino Wellness Centre in Raetihi.(Photo/Mayor Weston Kirton outside the Waimarino Wellness Centre in Raetihi)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mayor Kirton said the Minister’s response was very encouraging and offered much-needed reassurance to the Waimarino community that their voices are being heard.

“I want to sincerely thank Minister Brown for his leadership and recognising the importance of this facility to the Raetihi community in directing Health NZ | Te Whatu Ora to prioritise the work,” said Mayor Kirton.

“His clear direction to Health NZ is a very welcome step forward. The support from the Minister reinforces the importance of strong collaboration between local and central government, Health NZ, and local stakeholders to deliver improvements in health services for rural communities.

We now look forward to seeing progress on the ground and continued communication with all stakeholders to ensure a solution that meets the community’s needs,” he said.

© Scoop Media

