Kerrs Road, Linwood Closed Following Crash - Canterbury
Friday, 11 April 2025, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Kerrs Road, Linwood is currently closed following a
crash.
The crash involved a vehicle and a cyclist and
happened near the intersection with Woodham Road just before
4pm.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more