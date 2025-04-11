Think Before You Drive: Police Warn Drivers Ahead Of Public Holidays

The results of a Police operation targeting impaired drivers in Auckland City this week has officers warning drivers to think before getting behind the wheel.

Auckland City Police partnered with the Tāmaki Makaurau Impairment Prevention Team and Auckland Transport on Wednesday as part of an operation targeting impaired drivers.

Auckland City Road Policing Manager, Acting Inspector Scott Jones, says the aim was to reinforce the message that motorists should be alcohol and drug free before hopping in a vehicle.

“Close to 5000 drivers were breath tested across 15 check points, with eight drivers testing over the legal limit for driving.

“While that may seem like a good result, it’s still eight too many and Police are disappointed to see that these people have put themselves and other road users at risk.

“All of those caught will appear in court, and another driver who was suspected of being under the influence of cannabis while driving will also appear in court charged with refusing to provide a blood sample.”

Acting Inspector Jones says Police are committed to ensuring our roads are safe, and they need everyone to do their part.

“We want our presence to deter motorists from any driving behaviours or impairments that put themselves and others at risk.

“When it comes down to it, we choose our behaviour behind the wheel and there are consequences for those who make poor choices.”

He says in addition to impairment, officers focussed on other aspects of road safety and dealt with a number of drivers who had unrestrained children in their cars.

“Our partners at Auckland Transport assisted these motorists with education on using child restraint systems to keep their family safe.

“The public can expect Police to be out on our roads over the Easter and Anzac holiday weekends and encourage people to make good decisions before they drive.”

