Horowhenua Gears Up For A Holiday Full Of Free Community Events

Families across Horowhenua are in for a treat this April school holidays, with a range of free events taking place across the district, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

From live music and laser tag to movie nights and Easter fun, Council is supporting a busy programme of activities to keep tamariki and rangatahi entertained throughout the break.

One of the highlights is the Aquatics Easter Egg Hunt at the Levin Aquatic Centre on Saturday 19 April. With prize hunts scheduled for all age groups, it’s a great way to spend time with whānau and celebrate the Easter weekend together.

The Youth Space Holiday Programme, running from 11 to 21 April at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, features popular favourites like Nerf Wars, basketball, gaming and more. All free and open to all young people.

Libraries across the district are bringing the fun with the Monster in the Library programme. This popular autumn children’s event will run on weekdays from 14 to 24 April, offering a variety of free, monster-themed crafts and activities aimed at sparking creativity and imagination. Sessions will be held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom from 10.30am to 12pm, and at Shannon Library from 2pm to 3pm.

Shannon’s free outdoor Movie Night on Wednesday 16 April brings the community together under the stars with a screening of Cool Runnings at Hyde Park, while the Big Dutch Day Out in Foxton on Saturday 26 April promises a colourful celebration of culture, food and music as part of Dutch Week.

Lunchtime concerts at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will continue on Fridays throughout April, except on public holidays. These free live music events are a great way to enjoy performances by local talent in the heart of Levin.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says the wide range of events reflects the community’s strong spirit and commitment to creating opportunities for connection.

“It’s fantastic to see such a vibrant programme of free activities happening across the district. These events are a great way to bring people together, support families and celebrate what makes Horowhenua special,” says Mayor Bernie. “I encourage everyone to take part and make the most of what’s on offer.”

To find out what’s happening near you, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/events or follow Council’s social media channels, or explore family-friendly activities at horowhenuanz.co.nz

