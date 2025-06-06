Southern Police Warn Motorists To Take Care On Roads

Southern Police are asking motorists to drive to the conditions and take extreme care today with black ice forming on Southland roads and snow incoming later throughout Otago.

Police have already attended one black-ice related crash this morning and are aware of another.

Thankfully no one has been injured but we want to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

Drivers need to be aware of the potential for slippery road surfaces and to drive the conditions.

