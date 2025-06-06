Canterbury’s Regional Council Moving Forward In The Face Of Change

The Chair of Canterbury’s regional council says the Council is taking every opportunity to advocate for the region, amidst significant reforms and changes being made by central government.

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) Chair Craig Pauling said the proposed changes to freshwater, primary sector and infrastructure national direction were just the latest example of government reforms impacting the region.

“The changes being made by central government will impact on the way local and regional governments operate, and how natural resources are managed under the RMA (Resource Management Act 1991). As Councillors, we want to ensure Canterbury can enjoy the opportunities – and avoid the pitfalls – that these changes may present.”

Chair Pauling said while clear national standards support greater regulatory certainty, consistency and improved compliance, there are unique issues in Waitaha Canterbury that justify a more sophisticated, locally informed and evidenced approach.

“Waitaha is unlike any other region in Aotearoa. We have about 70 per cent of the country’s groundwater, braided rivers, coastal environments, and highly productive farmland. We also have a unique partnership with Ngāi Tahu as mana whenua.

“We want to make sure that any decisions made by central government value existing land uses, such as food production, and enable new opportunities and resource uses, while safeguarding the region’s environmental and cultural health for future generations.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Chair Pauling also referenced Council's recent strategic work. “We have a set of shared positions that we agree on as a Council, that cover a range of issues impacting the region. The Council’s positions relate to managing environmental effects, managing natural resource use, economic prosperity, structure of local, regional and central government, and Treaty Partnership.”

“Our Council is clear about what outcomes we want to achieve for the region. Alongside Te Uru Kahika and our partners, with a view across Te Waipounamu, we welcome the opportunity to inform central government decisions and, together, make these outcomes a reality,” he said.

Canterbury Regional Council Deputy Chair Dr Deon Swiggs outlined how the national direction package is one example of Government’s work programme that puts increased pressure on regional government and ratepayers.

“Resource management system reforms, Local Government Act amendment, changes to legislation around Te Tiriti partnership and transport funding decisions — these are all changes coming our way from central government. Whether you think they’re good or bad, these reforms all impact on elected members’ ability to make decisions for our community.

“The current structure and funding of local government across Aotearoa New Zealand is unsustainable and we all agree that change is needed. We look forward to having some crunchy conversations over the coming months, within the Council and with others in the region, to develop a collective vision of what might work best for Waitaha Canterbury,” he said.

Deputy Swiggs reaffirmed that the council was united in its position and agreed that change was needed.

“We need greater regulatory clarity and certainty, as well as better alignment between central, regional, and local government. We are taking a strategic approach so that we can be clear, to government and our communities, about what we need and want for Waitaha Canterbury.

“We need to strike an approach that values our community and environment’s needs, that allows us to adapt and explore exciting opportunities for the region such as tourism, aerospace, renewable energy, and other emerging innovations,” he said.

Chair Pauling and Deputy Swiggs reinforced Canterbury Regional Council’s commitment to proactively work with its partners to improve economic and environmental outcomes for the region.

Note

Environment Canterbury Councillors endorsed a range of public positions relating to central government reform and issues impacting the region at the May 2025 Council meeting.

© Scoop Media

