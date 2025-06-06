DCC Continues Improvements At Moana Pool

Dunedin (Friday, 6 June 2025) – The Dunedin City Council is pressing ahead with the next stage of a multi-year, $25 million refurbishment of Moana Pool.

DCC Group Manager Parks and Recreation Heath Ellis says the latest work – which is set to begin on 10 June – will involve a refurbishment of the existing hydroslides to ensure they remain a popular attraction for the community.

“We know the hydroslides are a family favourite and we’re looking forward to making sure they remain fit-for-purpose for our community and the next generation of sliders.”

The work will involve cleaning the exterior of the slides, refurbishing sections of the slides and the support structure, re-grouting tiles in the exit pool, as well as repairing the access ramp and top enclosure area.

Work on the slides is one part of a wider refurbishment plan at the pool which also includes improvements to the family changing rooms and other facilities, new tiling, upgraded ventilation and other plant and equipment, seismic strengthening, accessibility improvements, and the removal of asbestos from older parts of the building.

In addition, contractors are currently installing new fire alarm and emergency lighting systems, and will begin installing a new ceiling in the area between the main pool and the leisure pool in approximately six weeks.

“Once the refurbishment of the slides begins, we do expect some disruption to the car park area at the rear of Moana Pool. We’ll need to temporarily restrict access to some of the parks there, but we’ll be working hard to minimise this as the project continues.

“The slides themselves will be closed from 23 June for up to five months while the refurbishment is carried out, but we’re aiming to open them again on weekends whenever the work allows,” Mr Ellis says.

Staff will also be rolling out alternatives – including pool inflatables, diving board sessions and the return of the Water World indoor water park – for the school holidays.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the hydroslide back in action before the end of the year, and we’re confident the wider refurbishment will ensure Moana Pool remains a popular facility for our community for years to come.”

