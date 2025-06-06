No Place For Abuse In Local Democracy

Ruapehu District Council Chief Executive Clive Manley is calling out the abuse and harassment directed at elected members, warning it has no place in local democracy and must stop.

“Serving your community as a councillor or board member is a privilege - but it also takes guts,” said Mr Manley. “No one should face abuse, intimidation, or discrimination simply for doing their job.”

A Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) survey found that nearly half of elected members nationwide have faced abuse, racism, gender discrimination, or other harmful behaviour.

“Unfortunately, Ruapehu elected members also report being subjected to abuse and harassment,” he said.

“This behaviour is deeply concerning and has no place in Ruapehu. Our democracy relies on people being able to speak freely and represent their communities without fear.

If harassment continues unchecked, it risks discouraging good people from standing and undermining the diversity and effectiveness of local government.”

Mr Manley noted that much of the abuse comes from a small group of repeat offenders, especially online.

“These individuals demonstrate little understanding of how local government operates and what it takes to be an elected member - or how hard they work.

As we head into the election period, we won’t hesitate to ban people from Council’s Facebook page if they cannot engage respectfully.”

With nominations for the 2025 local elections opening on Friday 4 July, Council is urging anyone considering standing to feel confident in doing so.

“Council is committed to supporting elected members and candidates stand for election and serve their community,” said Mr Manley.

“There are resources available to help people run a safe and successful campaign and to continue their work safely once elected.”

These tools include guidance on protecting privacy, staying safe in public and online, managing social media interactions, reporting abuse, and accessing support services and counselling.

Mr Manley said he has also discussed the issue with local Police, who have confirmed they will take any complaints of harassment or abuse extremely seriously.

“We want people from all walks of life to consider standing,” said Mr Manley.

“We need a council and community boards that reflect the diversity of our district - and no one should be put off because of bad behaviour by a small minority.”

“If you’ve got something to say and want to make a difference, we encourage you to step forward. You won’t be alone - you’ll have our full support.”

