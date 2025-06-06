Taupō Tourism Set To Soar With New International Flights From Hamilton Airport

The return of international flights to Hamilton Airport after a 13-year hiatus signals a new era of opportunity for the Taupō tourism sector. Starting June 16, Jetstar will operate direct flights between Hamilton and Sydney, followed by services to the Gold Coast commencing June 18.

Hamilton Airport is only a 90-minute drive from Taupō—which makes it a convenient gateway for international visitors keen to explore the region. Taupō, most recently crowned one of the earth’s most welcoming destinations is now more accessible to Australian tourists seeking everything from rest and relaxation to adventure and adrenaline.

Patrick Dault, General Manager of Destination Great Lake Taupō (DGLT) highlighted the ease in accessibility to Taupō: “How we bring more visitors to the region has always been a critical conversation. With this kind of access, everyone over the ditch can spend less time travelling and more time enjoying everything Taupō has to offer.

Another international gateway is definitely a plus. This one, on the very steps of Taupō ensures visitors can land in the mighty Waikato and make the most of their experience in Taupō and other regions within the central north island” Nicola Greenwell, Chief Executive at Hamilton & Waikato Tourism, exclaimed “we are thrilled to be welcoming the new Jetstar flights directly into to Hamilton. The mighty Waikato has many great visitor experiences on offer and our tourism operators, hospitality and retail businesses are ready to welcome manuhiri from Australia.

These flights mean our Aussie mates have easier access to visit the central north island, after exploring the mighty Waikato of course!”

The refurbished terminal now includes full border control, a new duty-free store, and a café, enhancing the travel experience for incoming tourists.

Mark Morgan, Chief Executive of Waikato Regional Airport Ltd, emphasised the broader regional benefits: "This is the beginning of a huge opportunity. The benefits for the entire region—not just passengers—are significant."

As Taupō prepares to welcome more international guests, the community looks forward to sharing its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes with a broader audience.

About Destination Great Lake Taupō:

Destination Great Lake Taupō is the Regional Tourism Organisation responsible for promoting the Taupō region as a visitor destination. The organisation works to increase visitation, length of stay, and visitor spending in the region.

