Fatal House Fire, Waitara

Detective Senior Sergeant Debra Gower:

One person has been located deceased following a house fire in Browne Street, Waitara this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 7.30am.

The person found deceased is believed to have been the only occupant of the house at the time of the fire.

Enquiries are under way to determine the cause of the fire and at this stage there is no further information available.

