New Urban Liaison Officers Boost Safety In Wellington CBD

From left: Isaak, Andy, Ellis, Kaila.

Wellington’s central business district has received a significant boost in safety this week as a dedicated team of Urban Liaison Officers (ULOs) start working to reduce harm and provide support on our streets.

“The deployment of our new Urban Liaison Officers reflects our proactive approach to community safety. This team will be an asset to our city, working with hospitality, assisting people experiencing homelessness, and being a friendly face for anyone requiring assistance in our CBD,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“A dedicated Safety Hub, which will serve as a central point for collaboration and support, will be operational very soon to further bolster our efforts to make our streets safer and more welcoming,” adds Mayor Whanau.

Councillor Teri O’Neill, Chair of Wellington City Council’s Kōrau Mātinitini Social, Cultural & Economic Committee, says: “Whether it’s a student heading home after a late shift, a business owner dealing with antisocial behaviour, or someone sleeping rough that needs support – this team is here to help.

“This is about meeting people where they’re at, not waiting for things to go wrong. A true boots-on-the-ground response, built with the people of Pōneke.”

A fresh initiative from the City Safety and Wellbeing Plan, Urban Liaison Officers will work with businesses, police, social services and other organisations and the wider City Safety team on initiatives to reduce harm where possible.

The team will be out and about in our city from today and, starting in July, they will provide support from Thursday to Saturday evenings as well.

The Council’s City Safety and Wellbeing Senior Responsible Officer, Sehai Orgad, says the team is just one of a raft of initiatives stemming from the City Safety and Wellbeing Plan. “They’ll be trained in first-aid and emergency management procedures, and they’ll be proactive and engaged with our community and businesses.

“The team will be out on the streets every day to support the community, keep a close eye on what’s happening, and step in when needed. Whether it’s assisting the public, working alongside Police at night, or checking in with retailers and hospitality staff, they’re here to help keep the city safe and welcoming. They regularly assess risks in real-time with CCTV teams, report hazards or graffiti, and coordinate with social services and other partners to look after the wellbeing of everyone in our city.”

The new Safety Hub will be in the Te Pokapū Hapori site at 105 Manners Street, which has been a community centre run by the Y since 2022.

Sehai says the Y has done an excellent job running the centre, and the Council is grateful for the mahi they’ve done.

From 1 July work will begin developing it into the Safety Hub, which will provide a space for City Safety teams like Urban Liaison Officers, and other groups like the police beat team, and community patrols. It will also be a space for safety training for initiatives like Safer Venues training, and the Eyes On initiative.

The Hub will be open at times that support the City Safety team, and to support different initiatives operating on the ground.

The City Safety and Wellbeing Plan outlines collaborative, adaptable actions designed to address the evolving needs of the city, and enhance the experience of everyone who lives, works, and plays in Pōneke. It focuses on targeted interventions that deliver meaningful results and is dynamic and designed to adapt to the changing needs of our city.

The plan is built on strong existing partnerships between the Council, Police, local businesses, community organisations, and residents in our inner-city neighbourhood.

Find more information about the plan on the Council’s website: City Safety and Wellbeing - Safety in Wellington - Wellington City Council

