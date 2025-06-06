Woman Seriously Hurt In Hit-and-Run Incident

Police are working to locate the driver of a red ute involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured in Rotorua last night.

The crash happened about 9pm, near the intersection of Haupapa Street and Tuanekai Street.

After striking the victim, the vehicle drove east on Haupapa Street towards Fenton Street, Detective Sergeant Philip Wilkinson said.

The vehicle involved was still being sought by Police.

“This incident easily could have been fatal, and it’s important we hear from anyone who saw it happen, and anyone who witnessed an interaction between a woman and the driver of a red ute immediately prior.

“We are reviewing CCTV from the area, but if you have any information or cell phone footage, please contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have information that may assist, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report", or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250605/9241.

