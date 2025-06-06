Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Seriously Hurt In Hit-and-Run Incident

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are working to locate the driver of a red ute involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured in Rotorua last night.

The crash happened about 9pm, near the intersection of Haupapa Street and Tuanekai Street.

After striking the victim, the vehicle drove east on Haupapa Street towards Fenton Street, Detective Sergeant Philip Wilkinson said.

The vehicle involved was still being sought by Police.

“This incident easily could have been fatal, and it’s important we hear from anyone who saw it happen, and anyone who witnessed an interaction between a woman and the driver of a red ute immediately prior.

“We are reviewing CCTV from the area, but if you have any information or cell phone footage, please contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have information that may assist, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report", or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250605/9241.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 