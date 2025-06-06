Green Light For 17 Community Groups

Seventeen local community groups have been named recipients of the first 2025 funding round from the Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay Environmental Enhancement Contestable Fund.

This marks the first of two funding rounds this year, made possible through a partnership between Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay, and the Eastern & Central Community Trust (ECCT).

(Photo/Supplied)

Earlier this year, ECCT contributed an additional $60,000 to the fund, complementing Regional Council’s $50,000 investment to support community-led biodiversity efforts across the region.

Regional Council Principal Advisor Biosecurity & Biodiversity Mark Mitchell says the high calibre of applications reflects biodiversity work already underway.

"There are many community groups doing important mahi for our environment and already making a difference. This year we received a large number of applications and faced some tough decisions in selecting the final 17. This funding gives those groups a boost, helping them take projects further and achieve even more for biodiversity and our communities."

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay General Manager Debbie Monahan highlighted the regional spread of the successful projects.

“It’s fantastic to see initiatives from Wairoa to Central Hawke’s Bay receiving support. While we couldn’t fund every application, the strong interest shows just how much innovation is going into protecting our environment.”

ECCT Chief Executive David Clapperton added, “We’re proud to see ECCT’s contribution helping bring these projects to life. It’s a great example of what’s possible when organisations collaborate to support community-driven environmental action.”

Thanks to continued support from both the Regional Council and ECCT, a second funding round will open later in 2025. Community groups with biodiversity-focused projects are encouraged to apply.

Fund opening dates will be available on biodiversity.org in early September with applications opening in late September.

Notes:

The contestable fund offers grants in two categories:

Smaller or early-stage projects (ranging from $1,000 to $3,000)

Larger or more established projects ($3,001 to $15,000)

Recipients of this funding round:

Pest Free Poporangi

HB STAMP – Moth Plant eradication

Guardians of Tutira and Districts Incorporated – Guthrie Smith Arboretum and Education Centre Wetlands Restoration Project

Jervoistown Forest Project - Napier Street Entrance

Save the Dotterels, Hawke's Bay (Napier Zones))

Cape Sanctuary - Buffer Strengthening of the Trap Network

Environment Conservation & Outdoor education Trust (ECOED) - Save Our Kaweka Kiwi

Whangawehi Catchment Management Group Inc - Whangawehi stream

Central Hawke's Bay Forest & Bird - Otaia Bush Restoration*

Predator Free Napier Hill / Mataruahou - Predator Free Schools

Hartree QEII Reserve - Hartree QEII Reserve Pest Control

Humphries Farming Limited - Motere Wetland

Kahahakuri Catchment - CowCress weed control trial extension

Whakaki Lake Trust - Whakakī Community Planting Day

Okawa Trust and Between the Two Rivers Community Catchment Collective - Sixth Generation Regeneration: Okawa Wetland Ecological*

Pōrangahau Catchment Group - Pōrangahau Estuary

Between the Two Rivers Community Catchment Collective - Ohiwia Wetland Zone Planting Demonstration

(*) – Further funds or support allocated by HBRC to increase total grant.

