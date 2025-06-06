Get Ready For Forecasted Downpour Says Civil Defence

Timaru Civil Defence is advising the community to get ready for an afternoon of wild weather that could stretch into the weekend.

Metservice is currently forecasting extremely heavy rain across the district from 1pm this afternoon, which will lessen but continue for the rest of the day.

With the ground well saturated after recent rain this raises the risk of surface flooding and other stormwater issues.

What you can do to get ready:

- We currently have trucks out clearing leaves, but if your stormwater grate is blocked with leaves it's really helpful if you can clear them.

- This extends to drainage on your own property, making sure your gutters are clear and any leaf litter is in a place it can’t blow onto the road is a great way or protecting your home.

- If your route home requires crossing any fords, you should consider changing the time of departure or taking an alternative route.

- If you are using our rural unsealed roads, please slow down and drive to the conditions as scouring of the roads may happen.

- Check the Timaru District road closures map at https://timaru.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/sidebar/index.html?appid=2ddf9cc255574f60bc46f4d7dfa05b23

Land Transport Manager, Susannah Ratahi said that people need to drive with care, slow down, and avoid flooded roads where possible.

"With more rain on the way and groundwater levels already high, surface flooding is likely in both rural and township areas.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "Our crews are out across the district carrying out "stormbeat" preparations in higher-risk locations. You can help too, if you’re able and it’s safe to do so, check your internal drains and rake up any leaves that may be blocking roadside drains near your property, putting them somewhere they can't blow/run back into the drains.

"Leaf fall is still ongoing and may continue to cover sump lids, increasing the risk of localised flooding. A bit of prep now can help keep water flowing where it should."

Darryn Grigsby, Manager Emergency Management said that while this first storm may not be the largest we see this season, it is a good time to test your preparedness.

“With increasing incidents of extreme weather it’s important that you know how to get ready and keep yourself, your family and your property safe.

“So while the sun is still shining it’s a good opportunity to have a think about the particular risks you face and what steps you can take to ensure your safety in a more significant weather event.”

Information about how to get prepared for emergencies, and our guide to getting through can be found on our website here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/services/emergencies/civil-defence/be-prepared

