Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Highway 1 Closed Near Kaikōura After Serious Crash

Friday, 6 June 2025, 12:24 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

A serious crash near Kaikōura this morning has forced the closure of State Highway 1 between the Inland Kaikoura Road/State Highway 70 and Leader Road East.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a truck and a pedestrian, near Peketā, about 9.20am.

Detours are in place and motorists should expect delays to their travel.

The road closure will remain in place while police carry out their investigations. Queries about the crash itself should be directed to the police.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 