State Highway 1 Closed Near Kaikōura After Serious Crash

A serious crash near Kaikōura this morning has forced the closure of State Highway 1 between the Inland Kaikoura Road/State Highway 70 and Leader Road East.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a truck and a pedestrian, near Peketā, about 9.20am.

Detours are in place and motorists should expect delays to their travel.

The road closure will remain in place while police carry out their investigations. Queries about the crash itself should be directed to the police.

