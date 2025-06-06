CAMA Calls For Fair And Future-Proof Radio Spectrum Access

The Community Access Media Alliance (CAMA) is urging the Government to safeguard non-commercial broadcasters in the upcoming reassignment of AM/FM radio spectrum, as all existing licences expire in 2031.

In a submission to the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE), CAMA has called for long-term, affordable, and equitable spectrum access for Aotearoa’s 12 Community Access Media organisations. These stations serve as a public-interest vehicle for content made by, for, and about underrepresented groups.

“These are not just frequencies, they are lifelines for Māori, Pacific, migrant, disabled, rural, and multilingual communities who are too often overlooked by mainstream media,” says CAMA Chair Phil Grey.

The submission supports differentiated policy settings for non-commercial broadcasters, including:

20-year or longer licence durations to enable long-term investment and planning;

to enable long-term investment and planning; Exemptions from commercial pricing models , recognising the unique role of public-interest media;

, recognising the unique role of public-interest media; Retention, expansion and access to reserved spectrum in-kind , for public-serving non-commercial broadcasters; and

, for public-serving non-commercial broadcasters; and A “public interest broadcaster” category for public-mandated, non-commercial media organisations.

While MBIE’s review largely focuses on commercial licence holders, CAMA warns that indirect consequences, such as pricing changes or lost access to reserved spectrum, could jeopardise the viability of its member organisations, particularly amid rising operational costs and limited funding.

“Our stations are already providing essential services, from emergency broadcasts to multilingual programming and programming by groups with no access to media services - and on shoestring budgets,” says Grey.

“They should not be penalised by commercial models that fail to reflect their social value. This is an issue of historical, cultural, and democratic importance”.

CAMA’s submission draws on international examples, including UNESCO guidance, that recognise the importance of sustainable financing and spectrum access for community broadcasters as vital pillars of democratic infrastructure.

Grey says the review also offers an opportunity: “If we get this right, we can future-proof the sector for the next generation, ensure Aotearoa honours its Tiriti obligations, and protect access to information for all communities – not just those with commercial clout.”

CAMA is calling on MBIE to work alongside the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho, and Te Puni Kōkiri to deliver a joined-up approach to policy, pricing, and spectrum planning that reflects the real-world needs of non-commercial broadcasters.

For further information, please contact camaaotearoa@gmail.com.

