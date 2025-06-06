Wellington Businesses And Residents Team Up For Tidy-Up

Wellington City Council is partnering with local businesses and community groups for two clean-up days coming up for Courtenay Place and Cuba Street.

Courtenay clean up (Photo/Supplied)

“This initiative is a tangible way for us to demonstrate our collective pride in Wellington and create a more welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits our beautiful city,” says Council’s Central City Manager, Prak Sritharan.

“A clean and well-maintained city centre fosters a stronger sense of community ownership, boosts local morale, and reinforces Wellington’s reputation as a world-class capital.”

Previous clean-up initiatives have been popular, and there have been calls for more TLC operations in well-populated areas – and everyone’s welcome to lend a helping hand.

These community clean-ups complement the awesome mahi of the street cleaning team and contribute to the City Safety and Wellbeing Plan.

(Photo/Supplied)

The clean-ups include litter collection, a deep street clean and graffiti removal.

Equipment will be provided. Volunteers are asked to just bring good vibes and weather-appropriate clothing. Volunteers can come along for the morning or just for a short stint.

Courtenay Place clean-up:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

When: Monday 9 June

Time: 9am – 12pm

Meeting point: Outside Lucky Chicken, Courtenay Place

Cuba Street clean-up:

When: Tuesday 17 June

Time: 9am – 12pm

Meeting point: Cuba Street playground

For more information and updates check out the Council’s Facebook events page: facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil/events.

These clean-ups are part of the wider mahi to rejuvenate the central city, alongside our partners at DCM, Greater Wellington, NZ Police, and Inner-City Wellington.

© Scoop Media

