Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Businesses And Residents Team Up For Tidy-Up

Friday, 6 June 2025, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is partnering with local businesses and community groups for two clean-up days coming up for Courtenay Place and Cuba Street.

Courtenay clean up (Photo/Supplied)

“This initiative is a tangible way for us to demonstrate our collective pride in Wellington and create a more welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits our beautiful city,” says Council’s Central City Manager, Prak Sritharan.

“A clean and well-maintained city centre fosters a stronger sense of community ownership, boosts local morale, and reinforces Wellington’s reputation as a world-class capital.”

Previous clean-up initiatives have been popular, and there have been calls for more TLC operations in well-populated areas – and everyone’s welcome to lend a helping hand.

These community clean-ups complement the awesome mahi of the street cleaning team and contribute to the City Safety and Wellbeing Plan.

(Photo/Supplied)

The clean-ups include litter collection, a deep street clean and graffiti removal.

Equipment will be provided. Volunteers are asked to just bring good vibes and weather-appropriate clothing. Volunteers can come along for the morning or just for a short stint.

Courtenay Place clean-up:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

When: Monday 9 June

Time: 9am – 12pm

Meeting point: Outside Lucky Chicken, Courtenay Place

Cuba Street clean-up:

When: Tuesday 17 June

Time: 9am – 12pm

Meeting point: Cuba Street playground

For more information and updates check out the Council’s Facebook events page: facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil/events.

These clean-ups are part of the wider mahi to rejuvenate the central city, alongside our partners at DCM, Greater Wellington, NZ Police, and Inner-City Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 