Nigel Simpson: Time For Major Change For Napier

Nigel Simpson, a second-term Napier City Councillor who came within striking distance of the mayoralty in 2022, has confirmed he will contest the top job again; and is determined to deliver the decisive change Napier needs.

‘Napier needs a Mayor that has a clear long-term strategy. A Mayor that won’t drive up debt for glory projects.

A Mayor that understands that rates are your money and that you want them spent prudently with sensible affordable increases and that the council exists to serve the people of Napier.’ Simpson said.

Simpson says Napier has been let down by poor decisions, costly distractions, and a lack of consistent governance, and the city deserves better. “Our community deserves a mayor and council that knows how to think strategically, set a clear and consistent direction, and keep rates under control. Right now, we have the opposite: chaotic budgeting, reactive decisions, and a long list of broken promises.”

He is calling on Napier residents to help elect a new set of councillors with proven governance experience; people who’ve served on school boards, business boards, and community groups, and understand what strategic leadership really looks like.

Simpson says he would immediately fight to:

Scrap the unbudgeted $20 million plus regional park: “Instead of pumping stormwater inefficiently, we should redirect flows from areas like Jervoistown and Meeanee toward the underutilised cross-country drain; a smarter solution that protects the estuary, supports growth, and unlocks Lagoon Farm for future housing.”

Rethink the $110m library and Council building project: “There were very realistic alternatives on the table before tenders were let such as moving the library into the cathedral or aquarium and housing Council into an available city centre space. By October it may be too late to change the library contract, but those alternatives could free up the current library site for sale, with the financial return offsetting what Council has already spent.”

Reset Council: “There must be a strong focus on essential infrastructure and core services. We need a new long-term plan focused on core services, economic enablers, cutting the unnecessary and capping rates. We need to partner better, act faster, and halve the bloated meeting cycle and the number of standing committees.”

Simpson also took aim at what he calls “political posturing in place of planning”, which had seen budgets and staff numbers swing wildly year to year, making it impossible for staff to operate efficiently or deliver well. “This is a modern city, but Council is still working on 30-year-old meeting cycles and structures. That has to change.”

Simpson brings more than 40 years’ experience in management, long term planning, budgeting, project delivery and governance in local government. He says Napier is “the best city in New Zealand in which to live, work, raise a family and enjoy a safe and satisfying life” and it’s time Council reflected that. “Napier deserves better. I’m ready to lead the change.”

© Scoop Media

