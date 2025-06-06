Otago Central Lakes Strategic Health Report Available To Public

The Otago Central Lakes[1] Health Services & Assets project has publicly released the Strategic Report sent to Minister of Health Hon Simeon Brown in February 2025.

The work supporting the Strategic Report is a collaborative effort, led by Joseph Mooney, MP for Southland and involving Health New Zealand, Central Otago District Council. Queenstown Lakes District Council, rural health providers, iwi, including kaupapa Māori health providers, local MPs, and the community.

“We have a clear objective; to expedite planning and investment in health services and infrastructure in Otago Central Lakes,” Mr Mooney says.

The Strategic Report identifies opportunities to increase public health services in Otago Central Lakes by partnering with the private sector to invest in services and infrastructure to benefit our region.

“As we have outlined to the Minister, this project is not asking for public funds but is seeking support to effectively progress the opportunities and initiatives we have put forward,” says Miles Anderson, MP for Waitaki and member of the project’s Steering Committee.

Mayors of Queenstown Lakes District Council and Central Otago District Council also sit on the Steering Committee.

“The Strategic Report aligns with the component of the Regional Deal proposal that QLDC and CODC are partners to, towards developing innovative approaches to the area’s health system. We look forward to feedback and direction from the Minister of Health, Simeon Brown on the Strategic Report and how this will help inform work on a health needs assessment for the area,” says QLDC Mayor Glyn Lewers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“70 per cent of New Zealanders who live two or more hours from a hospital live in Otago Central Lakes. Our proposal will bring healthcare closer to our residents and help to reduce demand on our regions’ base hospitals in Dunedin and Invercargill,” says CODC Mayor Tamah Alley.

“Our approach will lead to far more streamlined and effective healthcare for this rapidly growing population. We have presented a strong plan to improve things for our people,” says Steering Committee member and ACT MP Todd Stephenson.

The Strategic Report can be viewed at: https://www.southernlakeshealthtrust.nz/health-project/

[1] ’Otago Central Lakes’ = areas currently encompassed by Central Otago District Council and Queenstown Lakes District Council, including Queenstown, Arrowtown, Kingston, Glenorchy, Wanaka, Luggate, Lake Hawea, Cardrona, Cromwell, Clyde, Alexandra, Roxburgh, Ranfurly.

© Scoop Media

