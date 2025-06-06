Agreement To Boost Cooperation Among Pacific Capital Cities

Officials from the capitals of Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand today signed an agreement that aims to foster closer cooperation among Pacific capital cities.

(Left to right) – Australian High Commissioner to NZ Daniel Sloper PSM, Mayor Tory Whanau, and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr (Photo/Supplied)

The agreement – signed by Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Suva City Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Tevita Boseiwaqa and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau – establishes the ‘Council of Pacific Capital Cities.’

Membership in the Council is open to other capital cities in the Pacific region. The aim is to foster cooperation in a range of areas, including: climate change, sustainable development and city planning, economic growth and diversification, arts and culture, and governance.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the agreement reflects a growing need for capital cities in the Pacific to work together on shared priorities.

“Our capital cities face common challenges – from the impacts of climate change to pressures on housing and infrastructure,” says Mr Barr.

Mayor Tory Whanau and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr (Photo/Supplied)

“Through this Council, we’re committing to practical cooperation and knowledge sharing that will strengthen our communities and support sustainable, inclusive growth.

“This is also an important step in recognising the role of cities in regional diplomacy. City-level collaboration can drive innovation, create economic opportunity, and build people-to-people connections that national governments alone cannot.”

Suva City Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Tevita Boseiwaqa said: “We value this agreement as it allows best sharing of challenges and best practices amongst our cities in the Pacific region. Together we can address the challenges we encounter.”

“Wellington is proud to be a part of this agreement, which recognises the shared challenges and opportunities faced by capital cities across the Pacific,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“We look forward to the exchanges and collaborations that will result from this initiative, and we are excited to welcome other Pacific capitals to join and contribute to our collective success,” adds Mayor Whanau.

Under the agreement, the cities commit to developing a three-year work plan to address specific areas of cooperation. To discuss progress in strengthening regional partnerships, annual summits will be held, with hosting rotating among the cities. Regular trade missions, artist exchanges, and face-to-face exchanges between community, business, and education sectors are also planned.

The tripartite agreement on regional cooperation is a key highlight as Wellington celebrates its sister city partnership with Canberra this week.

