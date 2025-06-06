Fatal Crash: SH1, Kaikōura

A person has died after being hit by a truck at Peketā this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Inland Kaikōura Road and Rakanui Road, about 9.20am.

The person was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

Police are providing support to their next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and State Highway 1 reopened about 2.40pm.

Police would like to thank the emergency response teams who assisted at the scene, and motorists for their understanding and patience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

