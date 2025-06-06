Snow Closes Otago Highway
Friday, 6 June 2025, 5:51 pm
Press Release: NZTA
State Highway 87 between Mosgiel and Kyeburn has been
closed until further notice because of snow. Motorists are
urged to avoid the area if possible.
Snow falling
elsewhere in Otago and around the South Island means
motorists need to exercise caution on the roads and plan
ahead. Visit our Journey
Planner site for the latest
information.
