Snow Closes Otago Highway

Friday, 6 June 2025, 5:51 pm
Press Release: NZTA

State Highway 87 between Mosgiel and Kyeburn has been closed until further notice because of snow. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Snow falling elsewhere in Otago and around the South Island means motorists need to exercise caution on the roads and plan ahead. Visit our Journey Planner site for the latest information.

