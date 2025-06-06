Crash, State Highway 10, Waipapa - Northland
Friday, 6 June 2025, 8:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 10 is closed at the intersection with
Waipapa West Road following a crash.
The two-vehicle
crash was reported just before 7pm.
Two people have
sustained serious injuries.
Diversions are in place
via Waipapa Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and expect
delays.
