Road Blocked, SH1, Desert Road - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 7 June 2025, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One, Desert Road is blocked following a
crash this afternoon.
Emergency services received a
report of the two-vehicle crash at around
1.10pm.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The road is blocked near the Oturere
Stream.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible and expect
delays.
