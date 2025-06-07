Fatal Crash, SH1, Desert Road

One person has died following a crash on the Desert Road this afternoon.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway One at around 1.10pm.

Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

