Fatal Crash, SH1, Desert Road
Saturday, 7 June 2025, 4:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on the Desert Road
this afternoon.
Police were called to a two-vehicle
crash on State Highway One at around 1.10pm.
Sadly,
one person was located deceased at the scene.
The road
remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene
examination.
Motorists are advised to follow
diversions and expect
delays.
