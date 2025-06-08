Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
South Island State Highways Reopen

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Two sections of State Highway in the South Island’s Mackenzie Country that were closed overnight because of snow and ice have now reopened.

State Highway 8 between Twizel and Fairlie, and State Highway 80 between Lake Pukaki and Aoraki/Mount Cook, were closed at 6pm yesterday as a safety measure for motorists and crews working on the roads.

Those closures were lifted this morning as of about 10am, but motorists are still advised to take care when travelling. Roading crews have been busy gritting and treating areas of ice on the roads.

Other South Island highways that were closed by snow yesterday morning remain open, but people should again exercise caution and plan ahead by using NZTA’s Journey Planner.

Snow and ice can make travel more hazardous, and motorists should be mindful of speed, travelling distances and visibility. More useful winter driving information can be found here.

Plan for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

  • Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
  • Facebook Canterbury & West Coast: facebook.com/nztacwc/
  • X NZTA: x.com/nztamain
  • X Canterbury & West Coast: x.com/nztacwc
  • Instagram: instagram.com/nztransportagency
  • TikTok: tiktok.com/@nztransportagency
  • Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
  • Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
