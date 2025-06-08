Appeal For Information: Hit And Run, Paremoremo

Sergeant Jason Cleeton:

Police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run incident this morning that left two women and their dogs injured.

Emergency services were called to Attwood Road, Paremoremo, about 7.10am after a report of a white ute striking two pedestrians.

The vehicle then left the scene without stopping.

One woman sustained serious injuries and another moderate.

Both were transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are now working to identify the driver of the vehicle which struck the women.

The ute was travelling on Attwood Road towards Paremoremo Road.

It sustained some damage in the crash, which will likely be noticeable.

If you have any information about this vehicle or its driver, we are urging you to get in touch.

We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote reference number 250608/7303.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

