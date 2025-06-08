Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information: Hit And Run, Paremoremo

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Sergeant Jason Cleeton:

Police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run incident this morning that left two women and their dogs injured.

Emergency services were called to Attwood Road, Paremoremo, about 7.10am after a report of a white ute striking two pedestrians.

The vehicle then left the scene without stopping.

One woman sustained serious injuries and another moderate.

Both were transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are now working to identify the driver of the vehicle which struck the women.

The ute was travelling on Attwood Road towards Paremoremo Road.

It sustained some damage in the crash, which will likely be noticeable.

If you have any information about this vehicle or its driver, we are urging you to get in touch.

We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote reference number 250608/7303.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 