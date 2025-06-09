Motorists Advised To Expect Delays: Greenlane
Monday, 9 June 2025, 7:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being advised to expect delays
citybound from Greenlane this morning following a vehicle
breakdown.
The incident, between Greenlane
and Market Roads, was reported to Police at about
6.30am.
Road users are advised to expect delays or
consider alternative routes to the
CBD.
