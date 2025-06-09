Monthly Environment Report - May

Long periods of settled weather made May a pleasant end to Autumn for the Bay. Rainfall across the region was below average at 72 % of the normal May rainfall. Wind flows were mainly from the north and west which resulted in near normal rainfall totals in the north and west and lower totals in the southern and eastern areas.

The rain that did fall kept the river flows and soil moisture levels near to normal, and the groundwater levels followed suit. Many rivers had below average flows for the time of year which meant there was still a chance to catch some trout before the end of the season.

Temperatures were above average during both the days and nights and slightly above average in the sea. However, frequent clear skies at night meant frosty mornings for some. The clear skies and calm winds led to some smoke accumulating in our airsheds on cold evenings. Luckily we had no exceedances which is a good start to the winter burning season.

