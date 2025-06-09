Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monthly Environment Report - May

Monday, 9 June 2025, 9:56 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Long periods of settled weather made May a pleasant end to Autumn for the Bay. Rainfall across the region was below average at 72 % of the normal May rainfall. Wind flows were mainly from the north and west which resulted in near normal rainfall totals in the north and west and lower totals in the southern and eastern areas.

The rain that did fall kept the river flows and soil moisture levels near to normal, and the groundwater levels followed suit. Many rivers had below average flows for the time of year which meant there was still a chance to catch some trout before the end of the season.

Temperatures were above average during both the days and nights and slightly above average in the sea. However, frequent clear skies at night meant frosty mornings for some. The clear skies and calm winds led to some smoke accumulating in our airsheds on cold evenings. Luckily we had no exceedances which is a good start to the winter burning season.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 