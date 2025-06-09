Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Guide To Matariki Events In Marlborough

Monday, 9 June 2025, 10:41 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The 2025 programme of Matariki events is out now (Photo/Supplied)

Council’s event programme showcasing the celebration of Matariki in Marlborough is out now.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Manager Nicola Neilson said the guide was full to the brim with events around the region from 14 to 22 June.

“Matariki is a time of reflection, celebration and preparation. It is wonderful to see Marlborough embracing more Matariki events each year, bringing the community together,” Mrs Neilson said.

Events include traditional dawn ceremonies at Rārangi and Wairau Bar, two exhibitions at Marlborough Art Gallery, night markets, a community event at Linkwater and a light show at Omaka Marae. There are also events at the Marlborough District Libraries in Picton and Blenheim featuring waiata, stories and crafts.

Six applicants were successful in receiving support from Council’s Mānawatia te Kāhui o Matariki/Marlborough Matariki Event Fund.

The fund was established in 2023 and celebrates and supports the regeneration of mātauranga associated with Te Kāhui o Matariki. It aims to support the community in hosting events that recognise not only Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki, the public holiday, but also the wider kaupapa and principles of Matariki.

Matariki is the star cluster also known as Pleiades. It’s part of a larger constellation called Taurus and is one of the earliest recorded groups of stars in human history, with a record that dates back some 17,000 years. For Māori, the rising of Matariki signals te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year.

The guide is available from Marlborough District Libraries, the Marlborough Art Gallery, Council’s customer service centres and online at www.marlborough.govt.nz and www.follow-me.co.nz

