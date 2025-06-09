Fourth Person Charged With Manslaughter Over Loafers Lodge Fire

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Olivia Meares:

Wellington Police have charged a fourth person with manslaughter in relation to the fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in 2023.

The 72-year-old Wellington man was arrested this morning and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

It follows the arrest of two men aged 75 and 58, and a 70-year-old woman, late last week, all of whom are facing charges of manslaughter. Police allege all four individuals were responsible for aspects of the building’s fire safety systems.

Police previously charged a 50-year-old man with murder in relation to deliberately lighting the fatal fire. This matter is before the High Court, with a trial scheduled to start on 25 August 2025.

As the case is before the court, Police will not be commenting further.

