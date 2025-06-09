Name Release, Water Incident, Boyle River

Police can now name the man who died following a water incident in the Boyle River on Thursday 5 June.

He was Phelan McDade, 25, from Napier.

Police extends our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

