Name Release, Water Incident, Boyle River
Monday, 9 June 2025, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died following a water
incident in the Boyle River on Thursday 5 June.
He was
Phelan McDade, 25, from Napier.
Police extends our
condolences to his family and friends during this difficult
time.
Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and the
death will be referred to the
Coroner.
