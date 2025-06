Avoid The Area Of State Highway 26/27 Tatuanui - Waikato

At approximately 12.15pm on Monday 9th June at the roundabout with State Highway 26/27, Tatuanui, Matamata-Piako District.

A truck has rolled and is partially blocking the roundabout.

Motorists are requested to avoid the area if possible, take an alternative route or delay travel.

A recovery of the stricken truck is underway, but will be at least two hours, approx 3pm, until the road is clear.

