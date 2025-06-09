Man Charged Following Alleged Paremoremo Hit-and-Run

A man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run in Paremoremo yesterday morning, which left two people injured.

Emergency services were called to Attwood Road about 7.10am yesterday following a report of a white ute striking two pedestrians.

The vehicle then allegedly left the scene without stopping.

One woman sustained serious injuries and another moderate injuries and both were transported to hospital for treatment.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, Waitematā CIB, says earlier today a person presented to North Shore Police Station.

“A 39-year-old man has subsequently been charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury and two counts of careless driving causing injury.

“The investigation remains ongoing, however we would like to thank all the members of the public who have so far contacted Police.”

The 39-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court on 12 July.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

