Two Before The Courts After Separate Offences

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, Waimakariri/Hurunui Response Manager:

Two people are before the courts following two separate incidents in the Rural Canterbury area.

On Tuesday 27 May, Police were alerted to a report of a burglary on Southbrook Road, where a residential property's front gates had been taken during the day in front of peak traffic.

After following lines of enquiry, including CCTV footage, Police identified the alleged offender.

A search warrant was executed at a Christchurch property where Police located the stolen gates partially mounted to the front fence.

The alleged offender was also located at the property and was taken into custody at the scene.

A 41-year-old man appeared on 31 May, and was remanded in custody. He is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on 25 June.

On Tuesday 3 June, the Canterbury Rural Tactical Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Swannanoa address in relation to a number of reported stolen vehicles.

During the search warrant, Police located three vehicles that had been reported stolen.

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court at a later date, charged with receiving property.

We would like to thank the members of the public who provided information in relation to this incident to Police.

This information is invaluable to our investigations and enabled us to hold the alleged offender to account.

We thank the public for their continued support and urge anyone to report any suspicious or unlawful behaviour to Police.

If you see something happening now, call 111 with as much detail as safely possible, or get in touch on 105 if it’s after the fact.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

