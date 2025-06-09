Community Input Helps Shape Final Māpua Masterplan

After nearly two years of extensive community engagement, Tasman District Council's Strategy and Policy Committee has approved the Māpua Masterplan and Māpua Catchment Management Plan for formal adoption.

The Mayor and Councillors voted 12–1 in favour at the deliberations hearing held on Thursday, 5 June at the Council Chambers in Richmond. Formal adoption by the full Council is expected on 31 July 2025.

This approval marks a major milestone and reflects the valuable contributions made by the Māpua and Ruby Bay communities throughout the process. Community feedback played a key role in shaping the final plan — from public meetings and surveys to written submissions, a wide range of ideas and perspectives were considered. While we recognise the plan may not satisfy everyone, we believe it represents a balanced approach that meets future growth needs while honouring community aspirations.

Key outcomes in the Masterplan include:

Securing Kite Park’s future as a recreational area

Preserving the cultural heritage of Grossi Point

Supporting diverse housing options to accommodate future residents

Enhancing recreational linkages while protecting natural habitats

Community support for housing diversity was especially clear in feedback and is reflected in the final plan.

Although the Masterplan is a long-term guide, we are preparing to implement key actions, including initiating a change to the Tasman Resource Management Plan in August 2025. This will involve collaboration with landowners and completing a heritage assessment of Grossi Point.

We will continue to provide regular updates as implementation progresses.

Thank you to everyone in the Māpua and Ruby Bay communities for your engagement, patience, and ideas — your input has helped shape a plan that reflects both community values and future needs.

