Opportunity For Experts To Join Queenstown Lakes’ Climate Reference Group

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking passionate experts to join the Queenstown Lakes’ Climate Reference Group to help shape the future of climate and biodiversity action in the district.

The independent group plays a vital role in guiding the climate and biodiversity efforts of Council and was instrumental in developing the district’s draft Climate & Biodiversity Plan 2025-2028 which is currently open for community feedback until 27 June.

Climate Reference Group Chair Dr Leslie Van Gelder says the Group is welcoming expressions of interest from candidates across a wide range of experience and backgrounds.

“We’re looking for people with inspirational and recognised voices, specialist areas of expertise, broad local or national networks, and strong interpersonal and facilitation skills.”

“We also welcome candidates with experience working in collaborative and action-orientated organisations, and applicants from all relevant fields. Particularly, we encourage those with expertise in energy, green finance, and biodiversity to apply,” she says.

QLDC declared a climate and ecological emergency on 27 June 2019, which prompted the establishment of the Climate Reference Group in 2020. The Group’s purpose is to provide expert advice to evolve and guide QLDC’s response to the climate and ecological crises.

While local residency in the Queenstown Lakes District is desirable, it is not a requirement to become a member. The Group operates on a three-year cycle that aligns with the development of each new Climate and Biodiversity Plan.

Expressions of interest to join the Climate Reference Group are open until 31 July 2025 for three vacant positions. Further information about the role, including the person specification and terms of reference, is available at climateaction.qldc.govt.nz.

