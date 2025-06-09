Road Closed Following Crash, Roxburgh - Southern
Monday, 9 June 2025, 8:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a crash on State Highway 8,
Fruitlands - Roxburgh Road, near Roxburgh.
The crash
involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian
has been seriously injured.
The road is currently
closed, there are diversions in place from Roxburgh to
Roxburgh Dam.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and expect
delays.
