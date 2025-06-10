Two Decades Of Ruffled Feathers - Bird Of The Year Turns 20

Forest & Bird’s iconic Bird of the Year competition is celebrating its 20th anniversary – two decades of campaigning, squawking, strategising, and sparking real action for our native birds.

What began as a humble poll by mailout is now a major moment in Aotearoa New Zealand’s conservation calendar. Over the years, it has inspired classroom debates, political memes, and even international fame – all in the name of celebrating the weird, wonderful, and endangered manu of Aotearoa.

To mark the milestone, Forest & Bird is launching a new book: Bird of the Year: Twenty years of ruffled feathers – A celebration of the birds of Aotearoa, written by award-winning journalist and former campaign lead Ellen Rykers. The book dives deep into the competition’s backstory – the scandals, surprises, and the species that stole our hearts – while showcasing incredible illustrations from more than a dozen top wildlife artists.

“Bird of the Year has always been more than a popularity contest,” says Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki. “It connects people to our precious wildlife and inspires action – from backyard trapping to conservation careers.”

Each year, the competition shines a spotlight on birds in trouble. Some species, like the kakī black stilt, have soared from obscurity to national fame. Others, like the kākāpō, have used their Bird of the Year wins to rally support for urgent recovery programmes.

“People fall in love with these birds – and that’s powerful,” says author Ellen Rykers. “Once they know the story of the tūturuatu shore plover or the pekapeka-tou-roa long-tailed bat, they care. They act. They advocate.”

And the fight’s far from over. With 80% of New Zealand’s native birds in trouble, Forest & Bird is using this anniversary to remind voters: your vote counts. Not just in the ballot box, but in the bush, in communities and at the decision-making table.

Bird of the Year: Twenty years of ruffled feathers – A celebration of the birds of Aotearoa is published by Penguin Random House New Zealand and will be available for purchase from bookstores in late August. Royalties from the sale of each book will go to Forest & Bird to support its mahi.

2025 COMPETITION DATES

Today Forest & Bird is also announcing the dates for the 2025 competition.

Voting opens: Monday 15 September

Voting closes: Sunday 28 September

CAMPAIGN MANAGERS WANTED

Think your favourite bird deserves the crown? Sign up to be a campaign manager: forestandbird.org.nz/applyboty2025

