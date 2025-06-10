Bothamley Park Planting A Seasonal Job For Everyone

Porirua City is hoping a special Matariki planting event at Bothamley Park will encourage people to become kaitiaki of the area.

Now that the park has fully reopened to the public, locals and environmentally minded people have the chance to volunteer on an ongoing basis to help with planting the park with native trees and bushes.

A special planting event - Whakatō i te wairua o Matariki - is planned at Bothamley Park for Friday 20 June, 10.30am-1pm.

Parks Manager Julian Emeny says while the main focus of the event is to plant trees, he hopes other positive outcomes will come from it.

"It’s a chance for volunteers to meet other like-minded locals and learn about opportunities to populate the park with more native trees and keep it a popular destination for so many visitors."

He says this event aligns with the kaupapa of Matariki, as planting trees is a way to signify new beginnings and look towards the future.

This year’s event will cover two sites in Bothamley Park - one by the Champion St entrance and the second at the Bellona Pl entrance - where the Environmental Cadets will also be planting trees.

On the day there will also be a litter pick-up, and pest plant removal opportunities, play activities for tamariki, and free kai for participants. Community groups Predator Free Porirua, Mountains to Sea Wellington and Ngahere Korowai will have stalls to showcase their mahi.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says a planting event aligned with the city’s Matariki celebrations gives participants the opportunity to think about the future and plant something that can be enjoyed for years to come.

"Volunteers are such a valuable part of Porirua. This event will show people where the opportunities are to continue enhancing the city’s natural environment."

Parking for the event is available along Champion St and Bellona Pl. The Champion St entrance is also walking distance from Porirua Station.

Information about all Council Matariki celebrations can be found here: poriruacity.govt.nz/matariki

