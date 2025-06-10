Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Working Lives Are Getting Longer

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:04 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealanders are joining the workforce earlier and continuing to work later in life, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“Compared with previous censuses, teenagers were more likely to be in the workforce in 2023,” 2023 Census spokesperson Dr Rosemary Goodyear said.

“There was also a steady increase in employment for those aged 65 years and over.”

