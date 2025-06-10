Appeal For Witnesses: Whitford Serious Crash

Counties-Manukau Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed a crash involving a car and a truck yesterday morning on Whitford-Maraetai Road.

The crash occurred around 6.45am near the intersection of Whitford-Maraetai and Waikopua Roads.

The female driver of a small maroon hatchback vehicle remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

“A scene examination has been completed and Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey, of Counties Manukau East Police, says.

“We are keen hear from anyone who saw the accident or has dash cam footage that might assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to update Police online or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250609/0912.

