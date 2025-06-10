Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal House Fire, Trentham

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a house fire in Upper Hutt overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Tararua Street property, between Ross Grove and Louis Street, about 2.25am, and found the house fully ablaze.

Sadly, one person was found deceased at the property.

A scene guard was in place overnight and Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators carried out a scene examination this morning. The cause of the fire is still to be determined, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

At this time, no further details are available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 