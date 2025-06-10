Fatal House Fire, Trentham

One person has died following a house fire in Upper Hutt overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Tararua Street property, between Ross Grove and Louis Street, about 2.25am, and found the house fully ablaze.

Sadly, one person was found deceased at the property.

A scene guard was in place overnight and Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators carried out a scene examination this morning. The cause of the fire is still to be determined, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

At this time, no further details are available.

