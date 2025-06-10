Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three Arrests, Stolen Property Recovered From Nelson Burglaries

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges relating to a series of burglaries and thefts from vehicles in the Richmond and Stoke areas in recent months.

A number of search warrants were executed in the Nelson area over the last couple of weeks, where Police recovered numerous items of stolen property, as well as two firearms and both class A and class C drugs.

A 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were also arrested following one of the warrants, charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of firearms and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

We would like to thank the members of the public who reported these incidents to Police, as the information provided assisted greatly in making the arrests.

We would also like to remind everybody to lock their vehicles and not keep any valuables inside if your vehicle is unoccupied. If you own any tools, ensure these remain out of sight and you have recorded a list of all the serial numbers, or engrave your initials into them.

The 45-year-old man is due to appear in the Nelson District Court on 1 September, facing a number of charges including burglary and unlawfully being in an enclosed area.

The 33-year-old man is due to reappear in the Nelson District Court on 7 July, and the 31-year-old woman will reappear in the Nelson District Court on 16 June.

