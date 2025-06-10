Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Andrew Little Commits To Pay Equity For WCC Library Assistants

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Andrew Little

Wellington Mayoral candidate Andrew Little is today committing that if elected Mayor he will restore the rights of library assistants employed by the Wellington City Council so they can achieve pay equity.

Around 100 Council library assistants had been negotiating a pay equity deal with the Council until the Government extinguished their rights under urgency last month.

Andrew Little says the Council needs to do the right thing.

“I am calling on Wellington City Council to commit now to continuing pay equity negotiations for library assistants on the same basis as before the law change so they can achieve a settlement.

“If I’m elected Mayor and this hasn’t happened, I will use every lever I have to ensure the Council resumes pay equity negotiations in good faith and seeks a fair resolution.

“I’m aware the Council has held a commitment to reducing the gender pay gap for some time and committing to resuming the librarians’ pay equity claim will go a long way to fulfilling this.

“Library assistants do important work in our communities. This is a largely female workforce that is underpaid because of historic gender-based discrimination. They have been fighting for pay equity for years and were close to a settlement.

“What has been done to these library assistants is an injustice. There’s nothing the Council can do about the Government’s law change, but it does have the power to do the right thing with its own workforce.

“For me it’s a fundamental principle that if a promise is made it should be kept.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Andrew Little on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 