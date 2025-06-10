Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tai Raro Takiwaa Maaori Ward Councillor Resigns

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Tai Raro Takiwaa Maaori Ward Councillor Paaniora Matatahi- Poutapu has resigned from her position on Waikato District Council effective Friday 6 June, citing personal reasons.

Councillor Matatahi-Poutapu was elected in the 2022 elections, as one of two inaugural Maaori Ward Councillors for the district. As a first-time councillor, she played an instrumental role in supporting Council to strengthen relationships with our Maaori communities. She also championed the need to have rangatahi voice in local government, and supported Council engagement with tangata whenua on various projects.

Mayor Jacqui Church expressed her gratitude and thanked Councillor Matatahi-Poutapu for her contribution to Council and the district. “I want to acknowledge Councillor Matatahi-Poutapu's time with us and give my thanks for her dedicated service to our community over the past two and a half years. We respect her decision and wish her all the very best for the future."

As the next local government elections are scheduled for October, a by-election will not be held to fill the vacant seat.

