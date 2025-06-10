Name Release, Fatal Crash, Waikoha Road
Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 3:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in the position to release the name of the
man who died following a crash on Waikoha Road on 30
May.
He was 30-year-old Shaun Timothy Rich, from Te
Pahu.
Police extends our condolences to his family and
friends during this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
