Name Release, Fatal Crash, Waikoha Road

Police are now in the position to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Waikoha Road on 30 May.

He was 30-year-old Shaun Timothy Rich, from Te Pahu.

Police extends our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

