Name Release And Appeal For Information: Unexplained Death, Newtown

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who was found deceased in an apartment on Mansfield Street, Newtown on Saturday.

He was 40 year old, Oliver Hayes.

Police extends our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of Mr Hayes’ death are ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who knew Mr Hayes and who had recent contact with him, to please contact us immediately.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen Mr Hayes in the days prior to Saturday evening, in particular residents of the apartment complex who may have seen him moving about.

If you have information or saw Mr Hayes, please contact Police on 105 either over the phone or online, and reference file number 250607/5712

